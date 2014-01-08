Police looking for suspects after man shot in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for suspects after man shot in south Toledo

Police are searching for potential suspects after a man was shot in the leg in south Toledo Wednesday evening.

The man was shot on Colburn Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he lost a lot of blood.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown, as is the motive for the crime.

