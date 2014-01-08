TPS decides to remain closed Thursday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS decides to remain closed Thursday

Toledo Public Schools has announced they will remain closed on Thursday.

While Wednesday was the third straight day of no classes because of the weather, it was hardly a day off for many TPS employees, as the district prepared to be open Thursday.

Whether it was getting behind the wheel or using some good, old-fashioned elbow grease, many district workers were out clearing lots and sidewalks around school buildings to clear the way for students to get back to school.

"That's a challenge," said Superintendent Romules Durant. "I think our challenge in regards to getting our lots and our sidewalks."

He's asking Toledoans to help out by making sure sidewalks are shoveled to keep students walking on those sidewalks and not in the streets.

"It allows kids to have a safe pathway through the neighborhoods as opposed to some of them maybe opting to walk on the curb side because sidewalks are not shoveled," he said.

Another hurdle is making sure the buses are ready to roll out in the morning.

"Once the level three was lifted, our employees have been out there all day starting first thing in the morning, and have been getting the fleet up and running."

By 9:30 Wednesday evening, the situation for Thursday was not promising. Officials announced they would remain closed at least one more day.

