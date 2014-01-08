Toledo Monday and Tuesday trash collection canceled, others dela - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Monday and Tuesday trash collection canceled, others delayed one day

    •   
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo residents who normally have their trash collected by Republic Services on Monday and Tuesday will not have trash picked up this week.

Customers who usually have trashed picked up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see their cans emptied on a one day delay. That means Wednesday customers will have trash collected Thursday, and so on.

Republic Services says trucks were not able to pick up trash Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which caused the delay.

Republic says it will work to catch up on recycling collection throughout the week.  For more information contact Republic Services at 1-800-234-3429.

