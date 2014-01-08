Toledo Monday and Tuesday trash collection canceled, others delayed one day

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Toledo residents who normally have their trash collected by Republic Services on Monday and Tuesday will not have trash picked up this week.

Customers who usually have trashed picked up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see their cans emptied on a one day delay. That means Wednesday customers will have trash collected Thursday, and so on.

Republic Services says trucks were not able to pick up trash Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which caused the delay.

Republic says it will work to catch up on recycling collection throughout the week. For more information contact Republic Services at 1-800-234-3429.

