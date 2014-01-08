Kids help clean up after pipes burst at community center

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Dozens of children with mops and brooms are cleaning up at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, after pipes burst Wednesday afternoon, flooding the entire gym.

Officials call it a curse, but also a blessing, because the kids were there when it happened.

"I call on who I always call on. I went and woke up the kids and said, 'I need help.' And they rushed in here to help out," said Jason Craig, director of the center.

Many spent the night inside the temporary warming shelter to beat frigid temperatures, which caused the pipes to bust in the first place.

"If we weren't here, these pipes would have been spraying out of our walls, our bathrooms, probably four or five, six hours. We caught it within a half-hour and it flooded the whole gym. So we're pretty fortunate," said Craig.

Now everyone is keeping warm by staying active and pushing water out of the gym.

"Hopefully it don't destroy our floor, because we don't even have the funds to cover the deductible for the insurance policy. We have about 3,000 left in our account here. We're month to month," explained Craig.

Leave it to the kids to make the most of a sticky situation.

