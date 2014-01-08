Kids help clean up after pipes burst at community center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kids help clean up after pipes burst at community center

Kids lend a helping hand after pipes burst in their local community center. Kids lend a helping hand after pipes burst in their local community center.

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:22 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Dozens of children with mops and brooms are cleaning up at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center, after pipes burst Wednesday afternoon, flooding the entire gym.

Officials call it a curse, but also a blessing, because the kids were there when it happened.

"I call on who I always call on. I went and woke up the kids and said, 'I need help.' And they rushed in here to help out," said Jason Craig, director of the center.

Many spent the night inside the temporary warming shelter to beat frigid temperatures, which caused the pipes to bust in the first place.

"If we weren't here, these pipes would have been spraying out of our walls, our bathrooms, probably four or five, six hours. We caught it within a half-hour and it flooded the whole gym. So we're pretty fortunate," said Craig.

Now everyone is keeping warm by staying active and pushing water out of the gym.

"Hopefully it don't destroy our floor, because we don't even have the funds to cover the deductible for the insurance policy. We have about 3,000 left in our account here. We're month to month," explained Craig.

Leave it to the kids to make the most of a sticky situation.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly