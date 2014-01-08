Lucas County lowered to level 1 snow emergency - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County lowered to level 1 snow emergency

Lucas County has been lowered to a level 1 snow emergency as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff John Tharp, the road patrol and dispatchers of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the citizens for their cooperation, support and assistance during the snow emergency.

