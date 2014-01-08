Toledo Girls Basketball Skills Camp debuts Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Girls Basketball Skills Camp debuts Saturday

Posted by WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Community Recreation Program will debut its Girls Basketball Skills Camp Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the University of Toledo Health Education Center. The camp will continue through March 2014.

This unique Skills Camp, designed for grades 5-8, will teach girls how to play basketball. This program, in conjunction with Toledo Public Schools, UT, Owens Community College, and the city of Toledo, is targeted at girls who do not make the organized teams in the city, but is open to all who sign-up/register early.

Girls Basketball Skills Camp offers a challenging daily format of fundamental instruction, clinics, drills, and team games. Players will have the opportunity to develop and refine their fundamental basketball skills. Emphasis is placed on fundamental development, shooting, offensive moves, defense, rebounding, and much more.

"Sports for girls and young female teens is extremely important. Proven studies have shown that participation in sports leads to positive body image, high self-esteem, good grades, and positive choices for girls. This Girls Basketball Skills Camp is sure to improve the lives of girls and young female teens in our community," said Jan Scotland, TCRP president.

Girls Basketball Skills Camp highlights include:

  • High-level basic b-ball instruction from an experienced and accomplished staff
  • Individual skill analysis and reports
  • Daily emphasis on fundamentals including footwork, shooting form, defensive stance, ball handling, post play, rebounding and more
  • Official Camp T-shirt 
  • The daily format, which includes fundamental instruction, lectures, and team games, will leave any camper with renewed energy and enthusiasm for the game of basketball.
  • Follow-up camps will be every Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at The Believe Center in Toledo
  • At the end of 4-5 weeks, campers will be split into four 5th and 6th grade teams, and four 7th and 8th grade teams. They will then play in an intramural basketball league strictly for the girls that went through the program.

Registration forms can be dropped off at the following locations:

-Scotland State Farm located at 4806 Dorr Street in Toledo across from the Reynolds Corner Public Library

-The Believe Center located at 1 Aurora Gonzalez Drive in Toledo (419-870-5438)

-The Chester Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange Street in Toledo (419-936-3090)

-East Toledo Family Center located at 1020 Varland Avenue in Toledo (419-691-1429) 

Contact Jan Scotland at 419-343-9861 for  further questions.

