Heatherdowns Branch Library closed after pipe bursts

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Heatherdowns Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is closed after a pipe froze and burst.

Library workers say they hope to have the branch back open by Saturday. A few thousand of the library's 120,000 books were damaged by the flooding. Workers say they are attempting to salvage as many books as possible.

There was also minor water damage to other parts of the building.

