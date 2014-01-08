Boil advisory issued for Waterville residents on Canal Road and Court

Boil advisory issued for Waterville residents on Canal Rd, Ct - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The city of Waterville has issued a boil advisory until further notice for all of Canal Road and Canal Court, due to a water main break.

Residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before drinking, bathing or cooking. Water may be used for clothes, dish washing and bathing as long as soap is used. It can also be used to flush toilets.

Imuno-compromised people should contact their doctor for additional instructions.

Public Works Director Kenneth Blair says the city will begin testing water as soon as the main is turned on again, which is expected to take four to five days.

