Flights delayed days at Toledo Express Airport

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
    •   
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Nationwide, more than 17,000 flights have been canceled, and 40,000 have been delayed as a result of the arctic blast of weather – and Toledo is no exception.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Alexa Lawrence was given the go-ahead to board flight 2801 from Toledo to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL. The Toledo Port Authority says the flight was canceled Sunday due to the weather, and again Monday.

Lawrence, a high school student, was trying to get back to Sarasota after her grandfather's funeral.

"Yesterday we waited here for like four hours because they kept delaying it every hour that came," Lawrence said. "Everybody was getting really frustrated."

An alternate aircraft from Minnesota was flown in to take the passengers out. They were given cash vouchers and the price of their flight was refunded.

The Port Authority says despite the weather, the airport is ready for departures and arrivals.

