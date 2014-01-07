TPS remains closed for Wednesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS remains closed for Wednesday

Dr. Romules Durant Dr. Romules Durant

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Public Schools and many others are closed again Wednesday.

The main concern for TPS officials is the safety of their students. They want to make sure students can get to and from school safely, whether on a bus or on foot. They say that is one of the main reasons the district has shut down during the extreme temperatures.

"Being that you have a head wind, a wind chill that you have, as well as snow on the ground, being that sidewalks aren't necessarily shoveled as you would like, finding kids out on the streets trying to walk around it," said Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

The plows are constantly working, trying to keep parking lots, streets and sidewalks clear, but with ice on the roads, buses can't safely take kids to and from school, and employees can't get to work.

"Especially when you're talking about today, the biggest issue is you have a level three until midnight, meaning you can't get employees out to the buses," Durant said. "Once the level three is lifted, we're able to get employees out to the locations, get buses running, keep them running and staying on top of them."

TPS buildings are equipped with a monitoring system that notifies a central location about weather-related issues. This week, some building temperatures dipped past what is considered comfortable. The system alerted crews, who went straight to the problem and fixed it.

