Wood County shelter staff sleep over to care for animals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County shelter staff sleep over to care for animals

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Twoselfless women have been caring for 89 animals at the Wood County HumaneSociety around the clock since temperatures dropped sub-zero.

Thewomen volunteered to sleep at the Humane Society in makeshift beds since Sunday.They say they just want to make sure the 80 cats and nine dogs are cared for.

"There'slots of work to do, like around the clock anyway, so we've been trying to catchup," said Cassie Williams. "Clean, take care of the animals, paperwork, thingslike that."

They'vebeen sleeping on blankets and eating the same meal over and over.

"Imade a casserole and some white chicken chili that we've been eating," saidMegan Baker. "We've been here since Sunday, so we're moving on to snack foods."

Butit's not all work for them.

"Wehave movies and the internet and we did paint our nails last night, trying tomake it a girly sleepover, so that was fun," Williams said.

They'regiving their time to make sure the animals there are not alone.

"Imean, these are homeless animals of Wood County, so if we don't do it, whowill?" Baker said.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly