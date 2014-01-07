Who's considered essential personnel during snow emergencies?

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

During a level three snow emergency, drivers face fines and possible jail time, because only essential personnel are allowed on the roads. But what exactly does that mean?

Each county has its own rules and regulations on who is considered to be an essential or non-essential employee, in the case of a level three snow emergency.

In Lucas County, Toledo Police are on the list, along with safety workers, like fire personnel, hospital staff and city sanitary engineers. Workers over at Lucas County K-9 Care and Control also make the list because animals there need care 24 hours a day. Journalists are considered essential, too.

That doesn't mean you won't catch others at work, like fast food restaurants and grocery stores, but county commissioners say it may not be the best idea.

"Companies that are requiring their workers to come in under a level three snow emergency that don't provide essential services, such as hospitals or safety services, may put their employees at risk of either arrest or a hazardous driving situation," explained Carol Contrada, president of the Board of Lucas County commissioners.

If you are pulled over during a level three snow emergency, you could get a $250 fine. If you cause an accident, you could face a $1,000 fine and six months of jail time.

