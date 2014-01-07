City workers brave elements to repair water main breaks

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

While many people are staying inside right now others are out in the cold making sure essential services are running.

Workers with Toledo Water Distribution can't pick and choose when they're outside doing their work. When water main lines break, they have to go out and fix them no matter what the weather is like. For these city workers, their job is to repair a broken water line under extreme weather conditions.

"You have to worry about frostbite. They're working in conditions where they're dealing with water, their equipment freezing up on them," said Water Distribution Manager Terry Russeau.

Since Sunday, there have been six water main breaks in Toledo. Among the places crews have been braving the elements were at Front and Main, and along Woodville Road.

"Out in the middle of the roadway the frost goes deeper. We've been having most of our main breaks in the roadways," explained Russeau.

Russeau says crews look out for each other to make sure everyone is doing what they can to protect themselves, knowing their job can't be put off another day.

"At this time of year we can't let them run, we have to shut them down and make repairs. For some people, it might be an inconvenience we have to issue a boil advisory," said Russeau.

