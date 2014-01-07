Restaurant Ratings Report: Public health order issued for sports bar

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Once it's safe to travel, a good meal outside of the comfort of your home may be in order.

T and Z China King located along Suder Avenue in Toledo is off to a good start in 2014 with no violations to report.

Also along Suder is the Anchor Inn. It has one violation - and we've reported on it before - a dog is in the bar area. No pets are allowed in a bar or restaurant except service animals.

You may want to take advantage of Papa John's Tuesday special. The Dorr Street location is clean and safe, according to the health department, with no violations to report.

Comfort food is in order following this week's bout of cold weather. You can find a lot of it at Boston Market on Secor Road. No violations could be found when inspectors visited last month.

There are 10 violations to fix at Frisch's Big Boy in Maumee on South Reynolds Road. Inspectors found food without a date label, build-up underneath fryers, not to mention excessive grease. The county says cleaning of equipment is inadequate and additional cleaning is needed to keep pests away.

The Lucas County Health Department is issuing a public health order for Fricker's in Maumee. Nine violations in all, but one in particular is raising a red flag because the county says it's visited the site four times and the facility's flooring has yet to be fixed. As a result, the department issued a public health order for noncompliance.

The Buzz Family Diner in Whitehouse also has an issue with its floor, according to the health department. Additionally, various foods were found sitting out at room temperature in different stages of cooling and thawing, which inspectors called potentially hazardous. Inspectors also noted the back room needs to be cleaned out and the trash has to be removed from the facility in a timely manner.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.