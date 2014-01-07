Toledo tows cars parked on residential streets to plow

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The city of Toledo began towing cars parked on residential streets Tuesday, which are preventing plows from clearing snow, and continued the process Wednesday.

The city moved cars to nearby plowed streets at no charge to owners. Cars were never impounded.

"As part of a Level 3 Snow Emergency, the city has the right to tow cars that are parked on residential streets that are hampering the city's ability to plow residential streets," city officials declared in a statement.

Neighbors gave a mixed reaction to the process: Some complained it was a waste of time, while others were glad to see the city taking the extra step.

"We've been here 38 years. This is the first time they've ever done this, this year ya. Hopefully they'll keep going," said Christy Edmonds.

"To have us move our cars over and plow it. First time they've had us do that ever. Most time they just plow with cars there," said Stephanie Dybowski.

Owners of towed cars can call the Toledo Police non-emergency number at 419-245-3340 for more information.

At this point, the city is not planning to do any more "towing and plowing." However, the city will start using front end loaders to get down residential streets where plowing has been a challenge.

