Red Cross running 3 Toledo shelters for those without heat

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The extreme cold can be deadly for people with inadequate heating or shelter, so the American Red Cross is running three shelters in Toledo Monday night.

The three shelters will likely remain open until Wednesday morning, when the arctic blast is expected to ease. Dedicated volunteers for the Red Cross responded quickly to this extreme winter weather, which Toledo hasn't seen for decades.

"It's not like a disaster, where we get a busload of people," said Deb Angel, shelter manager. "But even if we just keep it open for a couple of people that for some reason or other their furnace doesn't work or they don't have the money for the heat, they can come here and be warm."

The shelters are at the UAW Local 12 hall on Ashland, the East Toledo Family Center on Varland Avenue and the Margaret Hunt Senior Center on Garden Lake Place in south Toledo.

At an afternoon briefing, Mayor D. Michael Collins urged residents to check on their neighbors and make sure they are safe from the dangerous temperatures. He and Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp say officers are out looking for the homeless who may not have made it to shelter.

"It's an unknown that we don't know because we haven't seen the thaw yet, and our prayers are that we do not have fatalities as a result of those who are unhoused," Collins said.

Anyone going to the Red Cross shelters should bring a pillow and blanket. They will have breakfast.

