90-year-old Wauseon woman found dead after car gets stuck in sno - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

90-year-old Wauseon woman found dead after car gets stuck in snow

WAUSEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A 90 year-old Wauseon woman died Monday morning when her car got stuck and she tried to walk to her home.

Virginia McFeters was found in the snow outside of Wauseon Senior Village, a retirement community.

Wauseon Police Chief Deith Talbot says neighbors called police about 8:15 a.m. Monday after seeing McFeter's garage door open. 

Wauseon Police found her unoccupied  car around 9:30 a.m., stuck in a snow drift.  Her body was found about 150 feet from the car.  Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Neighbors told police they had no idea where McFeters was trying to go.

Wauseon and Fulton County were under a level three snow advisory at the time.

Click here for updated city and county snow emergency levels.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • 90-year-old Wauseon woman found dead after car gets stuck in snowMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly