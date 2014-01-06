More white on ground means more green in pocket for winter businesses

More white on ground means more green in pocket for businesses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(Toledo News Now) -

The massive amount of snow is causing headaches for most of us, but for some companies, all this white means lots of green.

Commercial snow plow drivers were busy throughout Monday plowing parking lots, roads, and private homes.

For plow drivers at Manchester Roofing, they had double the amount of calls. They usually have 15 or so jobs in a day, but on Monday they had around 30.

After a big snowfall, plow drivers work more hours, which means more money.

"I came in at like 4 in the morning, and then been out ever since," said Steven Kasmierski with Manchester Roofing.

Compared to last year, Kasmierski says there is much more snow, which means more work and more hours.

The work will continue for snow plows again Tuesday.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

