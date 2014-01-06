Couple offers rides to hospital employees during snow emergency - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Couple offers rides to hospital employees during snow emergency

    •   
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

While you may have been able to stay hunkered down at home in the heat and under your blankets, some people still had to get to work Monday. One couple made sure some valuable employees arrived safely.

From people that keep us safe, such as police officers and firefighters, to other people who save lives, like doctors and nurses, getting around was a team effort. Nick Barente and his fiance have been shuttling hospital workers to work in their SUV since 5 a.m. Monday.

Some of the residential roads in the area still have 6-7 inches of snow on them, making travel virtually impossible for those with low riding cars or cars without 4-wheel drive.

"I knew that was my way to giving back a little bit, coming up here and helping these medical professionals get to their job safely, so they can do it. I know especially when you deal with dangerous weather, people getting injured and surgeries that need to be done, these people need to be there, and I want to help give back by bringing them in," explained Barente.

The cold weather and snowstorm has really brought out the warmth in people's hearts. Neither Barente or his fiance work at the hospital, they just wanted to help. They say if things are still bad on the roads Tuesday, they'll be back at it again.

