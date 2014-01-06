One lane traffic on I-75 SB north of state line - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One lane traffic on I-75 SB north of state line

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Southbound traffic has been reduced to one lane on I-75, just north of the Michigan/Ohio line in Monroe County.

Other lanes have been closed near milemarker 9 due to an accident.

Toledo Police closed southbound lanes of I-75 from the Ohio/Michigan line to Ottawa River Road earlier on Monday.

Police said icy conditions on the roadway forced them to shut it down. The roadway was later reopened.

