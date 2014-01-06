Crash involving state trooper closes US 23 north near Adrian - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash involving state trooper closes US 23 north near Adrian

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A crash that hurt an Michigan State Trooper has shut down northbound lanes of US 23 near Adrian, Michigan.

The patrol says a trooper was sitting in his car with the emergency lights on around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a car slide into the back of the trooper's SUV.

All northbound lanes of US 23 have been closed because of the crash. Icy conditions have caused several other accidents in the area.

