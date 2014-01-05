Northwest Ohio communities delay trash pickup due to weather - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Northwest Ohio communities delay trash pickup due to weather

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

Trash Services running a day late starting Monday:

Buckeye Sanitation Inc - Monday trash service for Pemberville canceled

City of Waterville Garbage and Recycling

FSI Disposal

NAT Transportation Trash

Refuse and Recycling - closes until next Monday

Smart-Haul Waste & Recycling Services (Findlay Area)

Waste Management of Northwest Ohio

Village of Swanton

Trash Services running a day late starting Wednesday:

Buckeye Sanitation, Inc - Gibsonburg, OH - double pickup next Monday

City of Napoleon

Village of Holland - Recycling on Wednesday, refuse delayed to Thursday

Village of Whitehouse - Pending the lifting of the Level 3 Snow Emergency, curbside refuse will be collected

Trash Services postponed to start Friday, Jan. 10:

Village of Woodville

 

Trash Services postponed to start Monday, Jan. 13:

Bowling Green

Republic Waste Services Toledo customers who missed pick-up on Monday and Tuesday can put out extra bags for double pick-up next Monday and Tuesday. In addition, Republic will work to catch up recycling routes that were missed Monday and Tuesday. Those residents should place their recycling carts at the curb on their collection day and it will be picked up within two days. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes were on a normal schedule and will continue a normal schedule next week.

Werlor Waste Control, Archbold Refuse Service, Heartland Disposal Services  - Monday and Tuesday routes will not be picked up until next week, when crews take double. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes were on a normal schedule and will continue a normal schedule next week.

