Northwest Ohio communities delay trash pickup due to weather

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Trash Services running a day late starting Monday:

Buckeye Sanitation Inc - Monday trash service for Pemberville canceled

City of Waterville Garbage and Recycling

FSI Disposal



NAT Transportation Trash

Refuse and Recycling - closes until next Monday



Smart-Haul Waste & Recycling Services (Findlay Area)

Waste Management of Northwest Ohio

Village of Swanton

Trash Services running a day late starting Wednesday:

Buckeye Sanitation, Inc - Gibsonburg, OH - double pickup next Monday



City of Napoleon

Village of Holland - Recycling on Wednesday, refuse delayed to Thursday

Village of Whitehouse - Pending the lifting of the Level 3 Snow Emergency, curbside refuse will be collected

Trash Services postponed to start Friday, Jan. 10:

Village of Woodville

Trash Services postponed to start Monday, Jan. 13:

Bowling Green

Republic Waste Services Toledo customers who missed pick-up on Monday and Tuesday can put out extra bags for double pick-up next Monday and Tuesday. In addition, Republic will work to catch up recycling routes that were missed Monday and Tuesday. Those residents should place their recycling carts at the curb on their collection day and it will be picked up within two days. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes were on a normal schedule and will continue a normal schedule next week.

Werlor Waste Control, Archbold Refuse Service, Heartland Disposal Services - Monday and Tuesday routes will not be picked up until next week, when crews take double. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes were on a normal schedule and will continue a normal schedule next week.

