Heavy snow, cold doesn't stop big rig truckers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

It's never a good idea to be driving in treacherous weather.

That is unless you're a trucker.

The bad conditions Sunday didn't stop most from heading out on the Ohio Turnpike to deliver their load.

Jake Webb was making a trip from South Bend, Indiana to Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

So far, so good.

"It's just wet. The roads are fine. Indiana was a problem but here it's fine," said Mr. Webb.

Pete Lopez is Albany, New York bound from Dearborn Michigan.

The roads are going to have to be dangerous to get him to pull over to the side of the road.

"Slippery. Ice. If the temperature drops, I think it's going to get bad. For now, as long as the temperature stays the way it is, I think it will be safe for the whole night," said Mr. Lopez.

The Pilot Rest Stop at I-280 and the Ohio Turnpike filled up with truckers taking a break from behind the wheel.

Most are wondering what the big deal is about a forecast of 6 to 10 inches of snow followed by frigid conditions.

"Because up in Buffalo, it really does snow an inch to 2 inches an hour," said Dan Ellis.

Joe Smith had similar sentiments.

"What's it going to take to keep me off of it? Nothing. I stay on. Load's got to get delivered," said Mr. Smith.

Northwest Ohio's arctic blast is just business as usual for the men who call an 18 wheel rig their office.