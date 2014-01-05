Heavy snow, cold doesn't stop big rig truckers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Heavy snow, cold doesn't stop big rig truckers

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Toledo News Now) -

It's never a good idea to be driving in treacherous weather.

That is unless you're a trucker.

The bad conditions Sunday didn't stop most from heading out on the Ohio Turnpike to deliver their load.

Jake Webb was making a trip from South Bend, Indiana to Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

So far, so good.

"It's just wet. The roads are fine. Indiana was a problem but here it's fine," said Mr. Webb.

Pete Lopez is Albany, New York bound from Dearborn Michigan.

The roads are going to have to be dangerous to get him to pull over to the side of the road.

"Slippery. Ice. If the temperature drops, I think it's going to get bad. For now, as long as the temperature stays the way it is, I think it will be safe for the whole night," said Mr. Lopez.

The Pilot Rest Stop at I-280 and the Ohio Turnpike filled up with truckers taking a break from behind the wheel.

Most are wondering what the big deal is about a forecast of 6 to 10 inches of snow followed by frigid conditions.

"Because up in Buffalo, it really does snow an inch to 2 inches an hour," said Dan Ellis.

Joe Smith had similar sentiments.

"What's it going to take to keep me off of it? Nothing. I stay on. Load's got to get delivered," said Mr. Smith.

Northwest Ohio's arctic blast is just business as usual for the men who call an 18 wheel rig their office.

