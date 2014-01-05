UT classes canceled Monday, UTMC open - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT classes canceled Monday, UTMC open

TOLEDO, OH (Press Release) -

The University of Toledo has canceled classes for Monday, Jan. 6.

Despite canceled classes, the university will remain open. Only employees classified as essential to University operations should report to work. Those who have questions regarding their status should contact their supervisor for clarification.

The University of Toledo Medical Center and its outpatient clinics, as always, will remain open. Students in clinical clerkships should also plan to report to work.

There will be no shuttle busses Sunday or Monday, but the Scott Park Freshman Parking Shuttle will run Monday from 5-11.

