'Stressed out' shoppers flock to stores ahead of storm

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's happening again.

A forecast of bad weather means big business for stores like The Andersons on Talmadge Road.

The shopping experience on Saturday for folks like Kathi Domalski can only be described in two words.

"Stressed out."

Every check-out line was open.

Lines snaked way back into the store.

Workers were overwhelmed.

"It's super crazy. Super crazy like I have never seen it before," said Lisa Istefan.

Most popular items were milk and eggs.

Shelves were repeatedly re-stocked.

"One thing I don't understand is why is it always milk and eggs. They're going to survive on milk and eggs for a week?" asked Mark Ehret.

There was also a run on snow shovels.

The rush was predictable.

The Andersons loaded up on inventory.

"Right now we look like we're going to be fine. But I'm being told by other departments that we ordered heavy because we heard the storm was going to be here," said store manager Mark Hetrick.

Meanwhile, customers say tempers have been flaring at stores around Toledo.

"Insanity. Arguing over parking spaces and just general rudeness. The world isn't coming to an end. It's going to snow," said Patty Root.

The Andersons expects brisk business on Sunday.

In the storm's aftermath, Monday will be quiet.

But they have no idea what will happen Tuesday when a frigid grip grabs hold of the region.

