Winter Crisis Program Continues

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

As temperatures begin to fall, EOPA wants to remind those in Lucas County that heating assistance is available to eligible households through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Ending March 31, 2014, the HEAP Winter Crisis Program will provide assistance to eligible households that are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 10-day supply of bulk fuel.

Ms. Tomeka Rushing, HEAP Coordinator for EOPA, states that the program, which began November 1, 2013, will operate through March 31, 2014. Says Ms. Rushing, "We are actively providing services to assist households who need help with starting, stopping, or restoring their utility services, or are in need of assistance purchasing bulk fuel."

In 2012, more than 26,000 families in Lucas County were assisted by EOPA through the Home Energy Assistance Program Winter Crisis Program. Statewide, more than 148,000 Ohioans were helped by the program.

Qualifying for HEAP is dependent upon the size of the household and the total gross household income for either the past 3 months or 12 months. The gross income of eligible households must be at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines for the Winter Crisis Program. The annual income for a family of four must be at or below $41,212.

Individuals needing Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at EOPA. Residents of Lucas County can call the toll-free hotline at (800) 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial (800) 686-1557 for assistance), or visit <http://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapwinter.htm> for more information about the Home Energy Assistance Program Winter Crisis Program.

To speak with an EOPA HEAP Intake Worker, please call 419 241 2213.