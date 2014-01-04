Get fit in 2014 without breaking the bank

Keeping a New Year's Resolutions is all about being consistent, but when it comes to fitness goals, it can be difficult to maintain the motivation when things get hectic at work or at home.

Local fitness experts say getting lean doesn't have to take up a lot of your time or your money!

Jeff DeGroff, a personal trainer and owner of Homebody Xtreme Fitness, joins Your Morning Saturday, showing our Crystal Clark what it's like to feel the burn all from the comfort of your living room.

In addition to a few simple, but impactful, at-home workouts most people can do at home, DeGroff offers person training for six weeks, 12 workouts (2 per week) at $50 at the Homebody Xtreme Fitness Monclova location. A 3 month, $60 deal is available at the Secor location.

For more information, visit http://www.homebodyfitness4u.com/.

