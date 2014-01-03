Keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

While everyone will be trying to stay warm next week, a local veterinary practice wants people to remember their furry family members, as well.

The vets at the Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center of Toledo want to remind pet owners to take extra precautions during the extreme cold temperatures. Canine body temperatures drop rapidly when in trauma, so dogs can succumb to the cold weather very quickly.

The biggest problem for dogs is snow packing into their paws and turning into ice, so be sure to check your dog's paws when they come inside. If they are icy, dip them in warm water and wipe them dry.

Another issue is rock salt. It is very toxic to dogs when eaten, and can also get jammed into their paws, which could lead to it getting in their bloodstream.

And just because animals have a lot of fur doesn't mean they stay warmer than humans in the cold.

"They're used to the warm, cozy house. They're going to suffer outside," said Kittsen McCumber from the Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center. "Especially greyhounds, with the short fur. Of course, your Eskimo-type dogs, they're having a great time playing, but you still do not want to leave them out there unattended. If you can stand to be out there with them, they're okay. Then just bring them back inside with you."

If you have an outdoor pet, be sure to set up an area in a barn or garage with hay and blankets, and make sure they have fresh water and warm food."

