Keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office K9 Nero has fun in the snow (Source: Deputy Marc Nye) Ottawa County Sheriff's Office K9 Nero has fun in the snow (Source: Deputy Marc Nye)

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:22 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

While everyone will be trying to stay warm next week, a local veterinary practice wants people to remember their furry family members, as well.

The vets at the Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center of Toledo want to remind pet owners to take extra precautions during the extreme cold temperatures. Canine body temperatures drop rapidly when in trauma, so dogs can succumb to the cold weather very quickly.

The biggest problem for dogs is snow packing into their paws and turning into ice, so be sure to check your dog's paws when they come inside. If they are icy, dip them in warm water and wipe them dry.

Another issue is rock salt. It is very toxic to dogs when eaten, and can also get jammed into their paws, which could lead to it getting in their bloodstream.

And just because animals have a lot of fur doesn't mean they stay warmer than humans in the cold.

"They're used to the warm, cozy house. They're going to suffer outside," said Kittsen McCumber from the Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center. "Especially greyhounds, with the short fur. Of course, your Eskimo-type dogs, they're having a great time playing, but you still do not want to leave them out there unattended. If you can stand to be out there with them, they're okay. Then just bring them back inside with you."

If you have an outdoor pet, be sure to set up an area in a barn or garage with hay and blankets, and make sure they have fresh water and warm food."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly