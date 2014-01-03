Toledo has a new chief of police - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo has a new chief of police

Chief Bill Moton Chief Bill Moton
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Police Department has a new top cop. As Chief Derrick Diggs steps down, Bill Moton was sworn-in as chief Friday morning.

It was an emotional ceremony in city council chambers as the Marine from New York City stood before his wife, daughter and colleagues, tearing up because he says the City of Toledo is the place where his dreams came true.

"It wasn't until I got to that podium that it all struck me," the new chief said.

He says he had no idea 30 years ago when he first suited up to become a cadet with TPD's police class that he would end up here.

"In 1983, they opened up this big class, and I thought it was the opportunity to do what I always wanted," Moton said. "Never thinking that I would ever become the chief of police. All I wanted to do was become a cop."

Chief Moton has worked some of the biggest homicide cases the department has been tasked with, including the baby Elaina case. He says his experiences there and in his personal life have humbled and prepared him.

"From a perspective, because I have a daughter, you know. I have a wife. I can look at a situation and say, ‘If it wasn't for the grace of God, that could be my family,'" he said.

The heart of a family man, the toughness of a Marine, the know-how of a seasoned detective – the new chief says the values instilled in him from day one in New York will help push him forward.

"My dad, he says, you know, ‘Always be true to yourself. When you wake up in the morning and you look in the mirror, you have to like the person you're looking at, so always do the right thing,'" Moton said. "I've followed that."

Moton is currently the acting chief of police. City council is expected to approve him as chief in two weeks.

