Shelters expect full house during cold nights ahead

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

These extremely cold temperatures can be more than dangerous, they can be deadly for hundreds of homeless people in the area. The Cherry Street Mission will never turn anyone away during this cold weather.

Calvin Smallwood is one of 270 people who depend on the mission for a safe place to stay and keep warm. For him, it's beyond a blessing.

"Being here out of the cold in 10-below, 14-below weather is – it's unexpressable, how a person feels," he said.

With next week's temperatures predicted to not even reach zero degrees, the mission plans to house a lot more people.

"We're making sure that each one of our critical facilities is self-contained, making sure that food stocks and reserves are high and that all of the warm gear is on every site," said Dan Rogers, CEO of Cherry Street Mission.

To make this possible, the mission needs the community's help. They are asking for donations of towels, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant. More importantly, if you see anyone huddled outside in the cold without a place to stay, call Cherry Street Mission.

"If you actually see someone who needs shelter, please call us right away and let us know the location of that individual," Rogers said. "We have vans that go out every day looking for people that need shelter."

The number for Cherry Street Mission is 419-242-5141.

Another place taking people in is St. Paul's Community Center. Every night at 7 p.m. people can show up for a hot meal, shower and a warm place to sleep. They can even provide clothing if needed.

"The need is an extreme need," said Deb Renollet from St. Paul's. "Something people are not aware of. A lot of time we go to the comfort of our home and forget there are a lot of people out there freezing.

They can hold about 60 people each night and are located in the 200 block of 13th Street. The only downside is people must check out by 7 a.m. the next morning, but they are welcome to return again that night.

"It means everything," said Randy O'Connor, who has stayed at St. Paul's. "Just to have a place to come to where it's warm means a lot."



For more information about St. Paul's, call 419-255-5520, extension 208.

