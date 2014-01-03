TPS considers cold temperature options - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS considers cold temperature options

Drastically low temperatures headed this way have Toledo Public Schools weighing their options for classes next week.

TPS officials say the safety of their students is number one. They have a policy in place for high and low extreme temperatures that takes wind chill factors into consideration.

The district has been monitoring the forecasts from our Certified Most Accurate Weather Team, which is predicting temperatures to be below zero to start the school week, with the possibility of double-digit negatives Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district says they could reach a decision about canceling classes those days as early as Friday night, or as late as Sunday evening. They want to give parents enough time to make arrangements for students if school is canceled.

