Tips on keeping your furnace running in freezing temps

Posted by WTOL Staff
The temperature drop is bringing business to local heating and cooling companies. Leaders at one company say their phones have been ringing all day.

Wojo's Heating and Air employees stopped at more than 35 homes Friday as people called for furnace repairs and frozen pipe issues.

Employees are working long hours to keep up, but if you're having furnace issues you can check something at home before calling the experts.

"One of the first things they can do is make sure where the furnace pipe exits the home is clear of snow and debris and ice," said Chuck Westenbarger, operations manager at Wojo's. "If that plugs up, the furnace shuts off, so it doesn't cause dangerous problems. It's a safety thing."

Employees say they're bracing for even more repair calls next week as the temperatures continue to drop.

