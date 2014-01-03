Communities recovering from blizzard, prepare for upcoming storm - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Communities recovering from blizzard, prepare for upcoming snow storm

Dick Berry, Reporter
WTOL Staff
LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Roads are slowly returning to normal in Lake Township.

Wicked winds blew snow off fields and onto roadways. Six plow drivers battled the elements.

By Friday, black ice was the problem. Applying salt was ineffective, but the sunshine did help thaw out trouble spots.

"We had to close some roads periodically to get vehicles off. But all in all, considering the amount of snow that fell and the amount of wind that was whipping it around, we did OK," said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer.

Part #1 of Arctic Blast 2014 is over for Lake Township, but part #2 is coming up on Sunday with predictions of 6-10 inches of snow in the forecast.

"And high winds, which will almost create blizzard conditions and whiteout conditions" said Hummer.

The challenge after that: what to do with all the snow stacked up on roadways after plow drivers do their job. It will be especially difficult in subdivisions.

"We'll do the best we can, but I can envision we'll be out with front end loaders toward the end of mid-week trying to open up the roads" said Hummer.

Then hope we won't see part #3 of Arctic Blast 2014.

