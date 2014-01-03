Central Toledo church engulfed in flames

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

St. Mark Baptist Church went up in flames Friday afternoon near the intersection of Fernwood Avenue and Detroit Avenue in central Toledo.

Crews were on the scene for hours Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Kraus says the fire started in the back of the building and quickly spread to the front. The fire crews were able to contain the fire to the church, but the building collapsed and was deemed unusable.

"They tried to make an interior attack but the fire was so great, they were pushed back out," said Kraus. "It was at that time the fire consumed the building and we moved guys away so they'd be safe and the fire consumed the building."

The fire was devastating for some church members, like Norman Houston.



"It hurts," said Houston. "My parents got married here, my aunts, uncles. This is the foundation of our family...This church definitely raised me. It helped my mom and my parents , from being a baby to the man I am today."

Fortunately, no one was inside the church when the fire broke out and no one was injured. The cold did make it difficult for fire crews to fight the fire for extended periods of time, so they were cycled out about every hour and a half.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Text "BREAKING" to 41911 to get breaking news alerts on your mobile phone.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.