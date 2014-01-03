Central Toledo church engulfed in flames - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Central Toledo church engulfed in flames

St. Mark Baptist Church went up in flames Friday afternoon near the intersection of Fernwood Avenue and Detroit Avenue in central Toledo.

Crews were on the scene for hours Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Kraus says the fire started in the back of the building and quickly spread to the front. The fire crews were able to contain the fire to the church, but the building collapsed and was deemed unusable.

"They tried to make an interior attack but the fire was so great, they were pushed back out," said Kraus. "It was at that time the fire consumed the building and we moved guys away so they'd be safe and the fire consumed the building."

The fire was devastating for some church members, like Norman Houston.

"It hurts," said Houston. "My parents got married here, my aunts, uncles. This is the foundation of our family...This church definitely raised me. It helped my mom and my parents , from being a baby to the man I am today."

Fortunately, no one was inside the church when the fire broke out and no one was injured. The cold did make it difficult for fire crews to fight the fire for extended periods of time, so they were cycled out about every hour and a half.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

