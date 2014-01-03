Multiple vehicles crash on SB I-75 near SR 582 in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple vehicles crash on SB I-75 near SR 582 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a multiple-vehicle injury crash on southbound Interstate 75 near state Route 582 in Wood County.

The crash happened Friday afternoon and involves five or six vehicles by the Luckey/Haskins exit 187.

Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown at this point.

