Traffic slows after semi crash on I-75 SB near Cygnet - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic slows after semi crash on I-75 SB near Cygnet

Traffic here is at a standstill. (Source: Jenni Comstock Morlock) Traffic here is at a standstill. (Source: Jenni Comstock Morlock)
CYGNET, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Traffic is down to one lane on Interstate 75 southbound near Cygnet after a semi truck accident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe icy road conditions caused the semi to lose control, spilling its load onto the highway.

Authorities have merged traffic down to one lane while crews clean up the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly