Meteorologist Ryan Wichman: "It's serious stuff people."

    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

Saturday Updates:

I say this not to scare, but to show the seriousness of the cold and winter weather expected:

'More than severe weather...Sunday PM - Tuesday AM will be the most dangerous weather I have forecasted in my time in Toledo.'

Please be smart, use extra cautious and we will all get through the storm just fine.

My best advice I gave to my own family: Find a place to be at 2pm on Sunday and be PREPARED to stay there until at least Tuesday morning.

  • The snow will be scattered and light in the morning...very quickly picking up by 2-4pm. Intense snow will last until 10pm-12am. 1"/hr likely
  • Still getting a lot of questions about travel Sunday night/Monday. My answer: It simply doesn't look possible. Widespread heavy snow/winds.
  • "@StatManMatt: @Ryan_Wichman Any update on expected wind chills for Monday night-Tuesday morning?" -35 to -45 likely.
  • "@StephenNYelinek: @Ryan_Wichman where do you think that 8-12 inch band is per latest model runs?" Likely west of Toledo, east of south bend
  • Wind chills will be -20 to -40 at times Monday into Tuesday. Creating very real life threatening situations for anyone stranded/without heat 
  • Winds will actually be relatively slow during the day Sunday...but quickly pick up as snow departs. 20-30mph sustained through Monday.
The snow will get all the talk...but it's the cold that will threaten lives the next few days. BRUTAL air arrives early Monday AM....


A Little Perspective on this Cold:

Yes, it is January. Yes, it snows and is cold typically. But the forecast begs the question.... 'How often do we see the combination of THIS much snow and cold'?

-Only twice (in 1983 and 1994) have we experienced the cold that is in the forecast for Mon-Wed this week. That's in 140+ years of records. We will likely stay below 0 for 48+ straight hours. Frostbite can happen in less than 15 minutes in those temperatures.

-Only twice have we had two 5"+ snow events within 4 days of each other in Toledo. Never had two 8"+ events in that span. The latter is possible following the snow on Sunday.

-According to recording keeping, Toledo has NEVER seen the combination of this snow and the expected cold through Wed. That's 140+ years.

You'll excuse us if you see a lot of posts/warnings the next few days. It's serious stuff people. Please share this post.

