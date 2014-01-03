Man in custody after east Toledo shooting incident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in custody after east Toledo shooting incident

Police surrounded this house after a shooting incident Friday morning. Police surrounded this house after a shooting incident Friday morning.
After about an hour, police took the man into custody. After about an hour, police took the man into custody.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man is in custody after Toledo police negotiators were called to a house on Third Street in east Toledo following a shooting incident.

Around 10:30 a.m., police say the mother of a 19-year-old man called to say her son shot out of a home window at a car sitting in the driveway. 

Negotiators were then called to coax him out of the house. After about an hour, the man came out with his hands up and was taken into custody. He was then transported to the station for questioning.

"It does take team work and a cooperative effort when we have something like this happen. Safety is paramount. We want to make sure that our officers are safe, the citizens are safe, and the suspect is safe, and that all happened today because everybody did their job," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

The incident is under investigation.

Text "BREAKING" to 41911 to get breaking news alerts on your mobile phone.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Man in custody after east Toledo shooting incidentMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly