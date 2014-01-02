Ruby’s Kitchen offered free New Year’s meals for fourth year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ruby’s Kitchen offered free New Year’s meals for fourth year

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This was the fourth year in a row that Ruby's Kitchen in Toledo passed out free meals on New Year's Day.

From noon until 3 p.m., fried chicken, black eyed peas, rice and cornbread was just some of the free food available at the restaurant. About 300 people were fed, whether they were in need or just wanting a meal.

"It's beautiful," said Raymond Sims, who received a meal. "It supports the community, you know, and the homeless people that need a meal and everything, so it's a beautiful thing."

"It just all started just from my heart," said owner Ruby Butler. "I just wanted to give."

Butler says she knows some people need a little extra help around the holidays, and she wanted to provide that.

"I know that there are so many people that are in need, and I know I have seen people that have come in here, that have had jobs and that have lost their jobs, and they are in need and they really don't want people to know that they are in need," she said. "So I just kind of open it up for everybody – people that don't want you to know that they are in need and people that are in need."

Butler says she plans to continue the tradition for many years to come.

