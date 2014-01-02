Does it Work: The Iron Gym - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Does it Work: The Iron Gym

Thenew year often means new fitness resolutions. There are plenty of products onthe market to help jump-start your goals, including the Iron Gym. It promisesto get you strong, lean and ripped, but does it work?

Werecruited fitness trainer Jeff De Groff from Homebody Extreme Fitness to testit out.

First,we had to put it together. We got off to a slow start and took some time, butwe eventually figured it out. We secured the Iron Gym in a doorframe, althoughit also works on the ground for pushups, dips and crunches.

"It'sgood for your upper back, great bicep workout, too, because you're pulling," DeGroff said. "I get up and I work out right in the living from for 10-15minutes. Some calisthenics is great, and I would honestly use this product."

DeGroff showed us how to use the Iron Gym for assisted pull-ups if you're abeginner.

Thereis one catch: The Iron Gym relies on your doorframe to hang properly. If youdon't have the molding around the outside of the door, or if it's too wide, theIron Gym won't clip into place.

Overall,De Groff says the product raises the bar for home fitness.

"Iwould give it an A," he said. "Like I said, I love the product, but it allcomes down to whether or not your house is accessible for it. That's all itcomes down to. Other than that, it's a great piece of equipment because I'm abig believer in pull-ups."

For$29.99 the Iron Gym pulls a perfect passing grade in this week's Does it Worktest.

