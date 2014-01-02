TPD: Would-be robbers pose as police officers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Would-be robbers pose as police officers

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are looking for a pair of wannabe robbers posing as police officers.

A couple living on the 3500 block of Watson say they knew something wasn't right when one of the suspects showed up on their porch with a mask on.

The homeowners say they heard banging on their door around 7:30 Wednesday night. The suspects said they were the police and wanted to come in. One of the homeowners asked to see some ID, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

"They were able to shut, close and lock the door without letting the would-be robbers inside the home," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police. "They consequently called the real police right away. We got there. The bad guys, knowing that they were probably going to get caught if they stuck around, immediately fled."

Police want to warn residents that these suspects are out there still.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

