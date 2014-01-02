TPD: Would-be robbers pose as police officers

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo Police are looking for a pair of wannabe robbers posing as police officers.

A couple living on the 3500 block of Watson say they knew something wasn't right when one of the suspects showed up on their porch with a mask on.

The homeowners say they heard banging on their door around 7:30 Wednesday night. The suspects said they were the police and wanted to come in. One of the homeowners asked to see some ID, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

"They were able to shut, close and lock the door without letting the would-be robbers inside the home," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police. "They consequently called the real police right away. We got there. The bad guys, knowing that they were probably going to get caught if they stuck around, immediately fled."

Police want to warn residents that these suspects are out there still.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

