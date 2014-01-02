Organization offers help with heat bills for NW Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Organization offers help with heat bills for NW Ohio

Astemperatures drop, a local organization is working to make sure people staywarm inside their homes.

TheNorthwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is hoping to helpthousands of people with their heating bills this season. Their annual homeenergy assistance program is underway and they're accepting applications.

Theprogram helps people in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Van Wert and Williamscounties. Last year they helped more than 10,000 families with their utilitybills. To qualify for assistance, families must be at 175 percent of thefederal poverty level and show proof of income.

Formore information, visit the NOCAC website here.

Theprogram runs through March 31.

