Fourth man arrested in Rossford rape case

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The fourth man wanted in connection to a rape that occurred in Rossford last October is now in custody.

Rossford Police say Marquise Brown turned himself into the U.S. Marshals Thursday morning and has been transferred to the Wood County Jail.

Investigators say Brown, 24, along with Cornelius Tate, 35, Howard Henderson, 24, and Dajuan Henderson, 27, were invited inside a home near Dixie Highway and Lime City Road on Oct. 26. They are accused of raping a 26-year-old woman there.

"I don't know that they all raped her, but they were all involved in the scene and in the crime," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

There is no word yet on when Brown will make his first court appearance.

