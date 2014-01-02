Fourth man arrested in Rossford rape case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fourth man arrested in Rossford rape case

Marquise L. Brown (Source: Rossford Police) Marquise L. Brown (Source: Rossford Police)
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The fourth man wanted in connection to a rape that occurred in Rossford last October is now in custody.

Rossford Police say Marquise Brown turned himself into the U.S. Marshals Thursday morning and has been transferred to the Wood County Jail.

Investigators say Brown, 24, along with Cornelius Tate, 35, Howard Henderson, 24, and Dajuan Henderson, 27, were invited inside a home near Dixie Highway and Lime City Road on Oct. 26. They are accused of raping a 26-year-old woman there.

"I don't know that they all raped her, but they were all involved in the scene and in the crime," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

There is no word yet on when Brown will make his first court appearance.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly