Council picks Matt Cherry to replace Collins

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo City Council has voted to name Matt Cherry to the seat vacated by Mayor D. Michael Collins.

Cherry was endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party to fill the seat. Cherry was seated on council immediately and took part in Thursday evening's meeting.

Cherry, 33, is a business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 33 and is a long-time resident of district two. Three other democrats had sought the seat: Karen Shanahan, Clark Felgner and Adam Martinez. Martinez finished just outside of the top six in the November election, losing his seat.

