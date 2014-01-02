D. Michael Collins sworn in as Toledo Mayor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

D. Michael Collins sworn in as Toledo Mayor

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

D. Michael Collins is officially the mayor of the City of Toledo, as of about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Collins took the oath of office before a Toledo City Council meeting on Thursday. Collins was sworn in by Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Ruth Ann Franks. He takes over for outgoing Mayor Mike Bell, whom he defeated in the November election.

Collins told those in attendance that for their children and grandchildren to do better in Toledo, they have to be able to have successful and rewarding careers here at home.

"We have to preserve our neighborhoods, our housing stock, encourage economic development and education," he said.  

The former District 2 councilmember calls this day "humbling and intimidating."

On his future agenda: hiring more police officers, reducing administrative costs and committing more city dollars to paving streets.

"We will all be part of dynamic changes the future holds for Toledo," Collins said.

The first day of the Collins administration will begin with fulfilling one campaign promise: to begin re-opening the Northwest District Police Station of Sylvania Avenue.

 "We will have the officers out there to do a complete inventory of the building to determine what we need to do to put the key back in the door and have police officers there," he said.

And Collins has a message for Toledoans: He says the faith and trust you put in him on election day will not be forgotten.

