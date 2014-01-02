Fire damages Pike-Delta-York Schools bus garage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire damages Pike-Delta-York Schools bus garage

DELTA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department says four volunteer fire departments fought a fire at the Pike-Delta-York Schools Bus Garage on Fernwood Street in Delta Thursday afternoon.

The dispatcher says school buses are parked at another location, but one bus was parked in the garage. The Delta fire chief says the garage is a total loss but the bus inside can be salvaged.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is being investigated.

