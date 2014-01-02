TRAFFIC ALERT: NB 280 closed because of accidents, Skyway bridge back open

Toledo Police shut down the Veterans' Glass City Skyway for nearly an hour Wednesday because of multiple accidents. The bridge of the Maumee River reopened just after 3 p.m.

Northbound I-280 is closed from the turnpike to SR 795 because of an accident. Police say the crash involves a semi truck and a pickup truck, and that at least one person was seriously hurt.

We have reports of black ice in several places, including the ramp from I-475 eastbound to I-75 northbound.

Drivers are advised to take caution if they must drive.

Avoid driving while you're fatigued. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Never mix radial tires with other tire types.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).

Always look and steer where you want to go.

Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle.

