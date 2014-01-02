Hot on the Web: Floating objects; 500 ft. shot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hot on the Web: Floating objects; 500 ft. shot

(Toledo News Now) -

Hot on the Web: Jan. 2.

Using contrasting sound waves, a man is able to float small objects for an extended period of time.

Trick shot group Dude Perfect make 500 foot basketball shot from the top of Dallas' Reunion Tower.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly