MISSING: Oak Harbor man missing Wednesday afternoon

OAK HARBOR, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Carroll Township Police Department for northwest Ohio. Nicholas Moskal has not been seen since 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 84-year-old left his home in Oak Harbor to go to the store Wednesday afternoon and did not return home. Moskal has the onset of dementia.

Moskal is 5'6" tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and drives a gold 2003 Buick LeSabre with OH plate number BJ21GF.

If you see Moskal or his vehicle call 911 or 866-693-9171.

