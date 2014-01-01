Apartment fire in downtown Tiffin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Apartment fire in downtown Tiffin

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Tiffin Police say a fire broke out at the Gold Bond apartment building in the downtown area Wednesday night.

The city is advising drivers to avoid Madison Street.

Mayor Aaron Montz says the fire appears to be under control and there are no apparent injuries. Montz also says there appears to be extensive damage to the third floor of the building, but there is no word yet on possible cause or how many units were affected.

Toledo News Now has a crew on the way and will update this story as information becomes available.

